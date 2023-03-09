Companies are announcing new fast-charging technologies left and right, and it seems like Infinix doesn’t want to be left out of the fun. The company today announced its new All-Round FastCharge technology that offers an impressive 260W fast wired charging, and a crazy 110W fast wireless charging solution.

We recently talked about why Google, Samsung, and Apple must step up their charging game, and we also discussed what fast charging means, and why it’s beneficial.

Infinix’s new charging solution is faster than some other OEM’s charging technologies, but it’s slightly behind Xiaomi’s recently unveiled 300W fast wired charging solution. Nevertheless, Infinix says that it can charge up a device from 1-100% in only 7.5 minutes, using the 260W All-Round FastCharge technology. The company says that a phone can be charged from zero to 25% in just one minute.

If that wasn’t enough, there’s also a new 110W Wireless All-Round FastCharge technology. This beats HONOR’s Magic4 Pro by 10W, capable of charging at 100W wirelessly. Infinix says that its wireless charging solution can top up a phone to 100% in just 16 minutes, which is faster than most wired solutions available today, and it’s the fastest wireless charging tech we’ve seen yet.

Infinix says the new charging architecture uses a “4-Pump Intelligent Circuit Design” that identifies power requirements and allocates the number of charge pumps needed to work. The company also uses an upgraded 12C high-rate 4,400mAh battery with a multi-electrode lug structure to provide an efficiency rating of 98.5%. The battery retains more than 90% of its energy after 1,000 cycles, says Infinix in its press release.For reference, the EU mandates device manufacturers to achieve 80% of the rated capacity after 1,000 charge cycles.

As for the charger itself, Infinix uses a GaN material PFC (Power Factor Correction) + AHB (Advanced Hybrid Batteries) circuit architecture with a high power density, small size, and safe charging control. The cable also uses an Emarker chip that can carry a current of up to 13A to ensure the 260W charging speeds.

The wireless charging pad uses custom-made small-sensitive coils that “have fewer coils than traditional designs and wider coils in the same space.” Infinix says its wireless charging solution lowers the phone’s temperature and increases the peak power output, improving the efficiency of the charging process.

The new wired and wireless charging solutions are compatible and support reverse, bypass, and multi-protocol charging. Additionally, it’s also compatible with other protocols, such as Power Delivery 3.0. Infinix confirmed that its new tech will arrive in an upcoming Infinix Note series device this year.

Faster charging doesn’t mean it lasts longer

As more and more companies enter the race for the fastest charging solution, the more competition and faster charging tech we’re going to see. However, it’s worth mentioning that while I’m excited to see faster and more rapid charging technologies, I would also love to see some breakthroughs and innovations in the battery department.

Every few months, we hear some information about a company working on a new battery cell and tech, yet, for decades, we haven’t seen any groundbreaking innovation in that field. While R&D departments are under constant pressure to break the limits, we’re likely still many years away from a next-generation battery technology that can be mass-produced at affordable prices.

Our needs and demands increase as the tech around us evolves and improves. I’m excited to test out new fast wired and wireless charging technologies, but I hope we see significant improvements to the batteries we’ve relied on for so many years.