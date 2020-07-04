PUBG is a massive global hit, but it has also faced criticism for reasons such as distracting teens away from their studies and promoting violence to being a bane on parents’ wallets. In yet another incident of PUBG proving a bit too costly on the bank account of hardworking parents, an Indian teen reportedly blew over Rs. 21 lakh (~ $21,400) for purchasing in-game items in PUBG.

As per a report from TheTribune, the 17-year old had access to bank accounts of both his mother and father, and used the savings they had accumulated for medical expenses and their son’s future to purchase in-game items and upgrades for himself and his teammates. And to avoid any suspicion, he often transferred money from one account to another, and even deleted the transaction receipts.

In a bid to teach his PUBG-loving teen son a lesson, the father made him take a job at a scooter repair shop. “I just can’t let him sit idle at home and cannot give him a mobile phone even for studying. He is working at a scooter repair shop so that he realises how hard it is to earn money,” the father was quoted as saying.

You May Also Like
Apple’s latest 16-inch MacBook Pro, Apple Watch Series 3 and more on sale today
Today’s deals include the 16-inch and the 13.3-inch MacBook Pro, the Apple Watch Series 3 and more devices from Amazon and B&H
Microsoft might unveil the cheaper Xbox Series S console in August
Xbox Series S aka Lockhart uses the same CPU as the pricier Xbox Series X, but will come equipped with less usable RAM and a less capable GPU.
iPhone 12
Pocketnow Daily: 5G iPhone 12 vs LTE iPhone 12 – What would you pick? (video)
On today’s Pocketnow Daily, we talk about the possible features and prices of the iPhone 12, the cameras in the OnePlus Nord and more