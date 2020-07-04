PUBG is a massive global hit, but it has also faced criticism for reasons such as distracting teens away from their studies and promoting violence to being a bane on parents’ wallets. In yet another incident of PUBG proving a bit too costly on the bank account of hardworking parents, an Indian teen reportedly blew over Rs. 21 lakh (~ $21,400) for purchasing in-game items in PUBG.

As per a report from TheTribune, the 17-year old had access to bank accounts of both his mother and father, and used the savings they had accumulated for medical expenses and their son’s future to purchase in-game items and upgrades for himself and his teammates. And to avoid any suspicion, he often transferred money from one account to another, and even deleted the transaction receipts.

In a bid to teach his PUBG-loving teen son a lesson, the father made him take a job at a scooter repair shop. “I just can’t let him sit idle at home and cannot give him a mobile phone even for studying. He is working at a scooter repair shop so that he realises how hard it is to earn money,” the father was quoted as saying.