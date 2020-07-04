PUBG is a massive global hit, but it has also faced criticism for reasons such as distracting teens away from their studies and promoting violence to being a bane on parents’ wallets. In yet another incident of PUBG proving a bit too costly on the bank account of hardworking parents, an Indian teen reportedly blew over Rs. 21 lakh (~ $21,400) for purchasing in-game items in PUBG.

As per a report from TheTribune, the 17-year old had access to bank accounts of both his mother and father, and used the savings they had accumulated for medical expenses and their son’s future to purchase in-game items and upgrades for himself and his teammates. And to avoid any suspicion, he often transferred money from one account to another, and even deleted the transaction receipts.

In a bid to teach his PUBG-loving teen son a lesson, the father made him take a job at a scooter repair shop. “I just can’t let him sit idle at home and cannot give him a mobile phone even for studying. He is working at a scooter repair shop so that he realises how hard it is to earn money,” the father was quoted as saying.

You May Also Like
We get new discounts on Apple’s 11-inch iPad Pro and more
Today’s deals come from Amazon and B&H, where we find Apple’s 11-inch iPad Pro, the Moto G8 Play and more devices on sale
Say goodbye to June with amazing deals on the 10.2-inch iPad and more
Today’s deals come from Amazon and B&H, where we find Apple’s 10.2-inch iPad the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite and more on sale
Finally, the Stadia Controller will work wirelessly with your Android phone
Also, if you purchase a Stadia Controller before July 2, you can score a 10% percent discount, bringing the price down to $62.10 in the US.