Earlier today, HMD Global made the Nokia 5.3 listing live on the official Nokia India website. Now, we have the launch date. The smartphone is coming to India on August 25 months after it went official globally. It will be the first Nokia 5-series smartphone after the Nokia 5.1 Plus to be launched in India. The latter was introduced in the country back in 2018.

The Nokia 5.3 features a 6.55-inch HD+ display with a notch on the top. It comes with a 20:9 aspect ratio and 1600 x 720 pixels resolution at 270 PPI. Moreover, it sports a Gorilla Glass 3 on top for protection. It is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 665 SoC. It comes with 4GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 64GB of e-MMC 5.1 internal storage. It can be expanded by up to 512GB with the help of a microSD card.

The phone runs Android 10 and comes ready for Android 11. It sports a quad rear camera setup: a 13MP primary camera with an f/1.8 aperture + a 5MP ultra-wide-angle lens with a 118-degree field of view + a 2MP macro camera + a 2MP depth sensor. On the front lies an 8MP selfie shooter. The handset packs a 4,000mAh battery that supports 10W charging. Further, I/O options include Type-C USB (USB 2.0) OTG and a 3.5mm audio jack.

Via: NokiaPowerUser