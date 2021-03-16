Apple announced it is shifting to its in-house silicon for the MacBooks with the M1 processors. While the company introduced three devices with the M1 chip, the Intel variants are still on sale. Moreover, they are seeing a heavy discount! The latest product to see a huge price cut is the MacBook Pro 13, which is powered by the 8th generation Intel Cote i5 processor and packs 8GB of RAM alongside 256 gigs of storage.

Amazon India is selling the MacBook Pro 13 with 8th-generation Intel Core i5 processor at a discounted price of INR 99,990. For the unaware, it usually sells for around INR 1,17,900. This translates to a massive INR 18,000 discount. Moreover, if you have an old laptop lying around, you might get up to INR 18,000 additional discount. Grab the deal while it is available!

Apple MacBook Pro This one is the Intel variant that is powered by the 8th Gen quad-core Intel Core i5 processor. It comes with 8GB RAM and 256 gigs of storage. Grab one while it's selling at an INR 18,000 discount! View at Amazon

Talking about the specifications, this is the MacBook Pro that was launched in early 2020. Hence, it has the same design Apple introduced in 2017. However, instead of the butterfly switches, you get the good old Magic keyboard with scissor switches.

This laptop offers a 13.3-inch IPS display with 2560 x 1600 native resolution. You get Thunderbolt 3 ports. Plus, this variant is the Touch Bar equipped model that replaces the Function keys with a long horizontal touch screen. Some find it useful, while others have been asking Apple to remove it.

As mentioned before, this particular MacBook Pro on sale comes equipped with 8GB RAM and 256GB of storage. Notably, the discount is only valid on the 256GB variant and not the 512GB model. Meanwhile, the M1-equipped MacBook Pro is selling for INR 1,22,900. While Apple also refreshed the lineup with 10th Gen Intel chips, this one offers the 8th gen processor as the 10th gen Intel Core processor-equipped models didn’t last long on the shelves.