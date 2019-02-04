India market continues growing, Xiaomi’s first-place finish is a record

It has been a bruising fight between Xiaomi and Samsung in the Indian market, one with a wealth of growth opportunities for smartphone purchases against a global picture that is contracting.

Now, Counterpoint Research has issued a report listing Xiaomi was the leader in shipments in 2018, growing its market share by 47 percent over the year before. Longtime dominator Samsung has slid to a close second. OPPO, vivo and Micromax round out the top five.

Counterpoint estimates that the market base grew by 11 percent to 430 million smartphone customers, but also that there’s room to grow near 1 billion.

Samsung still leads the featurephone market — overall shipments grew by 10 percent.