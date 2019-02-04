Android

India market continues growing, Xiaomi’s first-place finish is a record

Contents

It has been a bruising fight between Xiaomi and Samsung in the Indian market, one with a wealth of growth opportunities for smartphone purchases against a global picture that is contracting.

Now, Counterpoint Research has issued a report listing Xiaomi was the leader in shipments in 2018, growing its market share by 47 percent over the year before. Longtime dominator Samsung has slid to a close second. OPPO, vivo and Micromax round out the top five.

Counterpoint estimates that the market base grew by 11 percent to 430 million smartphone customers, but also that there’s room to grow near 1 billion.

Samsung still leads the featurephone market — overall shipments grew by 10 percent.

Discuss This Post

Share This Post

Watch the Latest Pocketnow Videos

Via
India Today
Posted In
Android, Phones
Tags
business, estimates, India, Market share, micromax, News, Oppo, Samsung, shipments, Vivo, Xiaomi
, , , , , , , , , ,
About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.