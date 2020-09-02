In what appears to be a fresh crackdown on apps that pose a threat to the privacy of users and security of the nation, the Indian government has banned a new batch of 118 apps which includes two very popular names – PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite. Both the games are owned by China’s Tencent, a behemoth in the mobile gaming industry with heavy investment in other entertainment ventures.

Government blocks 118 mobile apps which are prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, Defence of India, Security of State and Public Order: Govt of India



PUBG MOBILE Nordic Map: Livik, PUBG MOBILE LITE, WeChat Work & WeChat reading are among the banned mobile apps. pic.twitter.com/VWrg3WUnO8 — ANI (@ANI) September 2, 2020

In an official press release issued by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, the ministry claims that these apps are engaged in activities that is prejudicial to the sovereignty and integrity of India, defense of India, security of state and public order. More specifically, the ministry pointed out that some of these apps were found surreptitiously transmitting data to servers located outside the country, putting the privacy of users and national security at risk.

The Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Center has received instructions on blocking access to these apps. In addition to PUBG Mobile, a host of other games, dating apps, malware cleaners and gallery apps have also been banned. Aanother popular apps that has received the ban treatment on Android and iOS in India is WeChat.