PUBG Mobile
We may earn a commission for purchases made using our links.

After banning 59 Chinese apps including Tiktok and Clean Master, the Government of India (GOI) has gone ahead and banned 47 more apps. These are said to be clones of the apps in the earlier ban list. Further, the government is investigating another 275+ apps with Chinese connections for any violation of “national security and user privacy”.

According to a report from News18, the GOI released an order on Friday that banned 47 more apps with Chinese connections. The list includes TikTok Lite, Helo Lite, ShareIt Lite, Bigo Lite, and more. These are reported to be functional clones of the apps that were banned earlier in June.

Separately, a report from Economic Times says that the GOI has drawn a list of  over 275 apps with Chinese connections. These are being examined for any violation of “national security and user privacy”. The list of apps include PUBG Mobile, Ludo World, Zili and 13 more apps by Xiaomi, Resso, Ulike, AliExpress and more. These apps haven’t been banned yet. However, according to the report, some of them have been  red-flagged due to security reasons.

You May Also Like
Adobe may give us Google Pixel quality pictures with a new ‘universal camera app’
It seems that we may soon get a new ‘universal camera app’ that may help us get Google Pixel quality pictures in every smartphone
Facebook Messenger can now protect your chats behind Face ID or fingerprint pattern
App Lock will is currently available on the Messenger app for iPhone and iPad, and will also arrive on the Android ecosystem in a few months.
Spotify debuts video podcasts for free and premium users
Spotify’s video podcasts will be available for free and premium users across the world on both mobile and desktop.