After banning 59 Chinese apps including Tiktok and Clean Master, the Government of India (GOI) has gone ahead and banned 47 more apps. These are said to be clones of the apps in the earlier ban list. Further, the government is investigating another 275+ apps with Chinese connections for any violation of “national security and user privacy”.

According to a report from News18, the GOI released an order on Friday that banned 47 more apps with Chinese connections. The list includes TikTok Lite, Helo Lite, ShareIt Lite, Bigo Lite, and more. These are reported to be functional clones of the apps that were banned earlier in June.

Separately, a report from Economic Times says that the GOI has drawn a list of over 275 apps with Chinese connections. These are being examined for any violation of “national security and user privacy”. The list of apps include PUBG Mobile, Ludo World, Zili and 13 more apps by Xiaomi, Resso, Ulike, AliExpress and more. These apps haven’t been banned yet. However, according to the report, some of them have been red-flagged due to security reasons.