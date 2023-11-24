Black Friday 2023 has started, and we're seeing some of the most insane discounts on smart TVs this year. Earlier, we saw Hisense offer $7000 off on its 100-inch behemoth, and now TCL is offering a flat 50% discount on its 98-inch 4K LED Ultra HDR Smart TV. This smart TV, which usually retails for $5,000, is now available for just $2,500.

TCL Class S5 98-inch 4K LED TV $2499 $4999 Save $2500 TCL’s Class S5 Series 4K LED Smart TV packs some of the best features you can get on a new smart TV, as this 2023 model includes 120Hz refresh rate, Dolby Vision IQ, HDR10+ playback, Dolby Atmos, Motion Rate 480 Game Accelerator 240, and more. $2499 at Best Buy

If you've been holding out on buying a new smart TV, no wonder this is the best Black Friday smart TV deal that you're going to see today. This massive TCL Class S5 smart TV offers a big 98-inch screen so you can enjoy the best cinematic experience in your home. In addition to offering 4K Ultra HD resolution, this TV supports HDR 10+ and Dolby Vision IQ playback, meaning you will be able to enjoy your favorite TV shows and movies with stunning colors and crystal-clear clarity.

If you're a gamer, then you're in luck as this smart TV also offers many gaming features, including Auto Game Mode, AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, and Game Accelerator 240, for the best experience. Plus, it supports a 120Hz variable refresh rate, ensuring you can fully enjoy the latest games like Spider-Man 2 on PS5. This TV also supports Google TV out of the box, so you can favorite apps right off the Play Store, but it also has built-in Chromecast and three HDMI ports (including one eARC) in case you ever want to connect one of the best streaming devices.

Now, if you’re not satisfied with this 98-inch Smart TV, there are some great deals available on big-screen budget TVs on Amazon. The Toshiba 75-inch Class C350 smart TV, which offers 4K UHD resolution and support for Dolby Vision HDR playback, is currently 38% off, bringing down its price to just $500. On the other hand, if you want a mix of premium and budget, the makers of the best smart TVs, Sony, currently has a $200 discount on their 75-inch 4K Ultra HD TV X80K. This TV boasts an impressive display and comes equipped with a 4K HDR Processor X1.

