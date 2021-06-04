A new report has emerged online that details the roadmap of Apple iPads. While the company launched refreshed models of the iPad Pro just last month, it is tipped that the Cupertino company is planning to launch a new iPad Pro in 2022 with some physical changes. Moreover, it is said that we will be getting a new iPad mini this year. Plus, Apple could be working on a new version of its entry-level iPad.

According to a report from Bloomberg, Apple is planning to switch to a glass back from the current aluminum enclosure on the iPad Pro. It could result in allowing Apple to enable wireless charging for the first time on an iPad. The report goes on to say that this change in material would bring iPads closer to iPhones. It is said that Apple’s development work on the new iPad Pro is still early. Hence, it could be canceled before next year’s launch.

Moreover, Apple is tipped to be testing MagSafe for the iPad Pro for wireless charging. However, it is likely to be slower than directly plugging in a charger. Further, the Thunderbolt port, which was introduced this year will remain an integral part of next year’s model. Moreover, Apple could offer wireless charging on its next-gen iPad Pro to help you charge your iPhone or other gadgets by laying them on the back of the tablet.

A redesigned iPad mini and thinner iPad could be on the way for 2021 end launch

Apple is also rumored to be testing a redesign for its iPad mini. The next device in the lineup could have narrower screen borders. Plus, the company is also testing the removal of its home button. Additionally, Apple is also working on a thinner version of its entry-level iPad, which would be focused on students. It could launch by the end of this year alongside the redesigned iPad mini.

The report goes on to say that Apple is also exploring a future wireless charger that works similarly to its failed AirPowe that would allow you to simultaneously power up an iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods.