In-display Touch ID rumored for 2020 iPhone

Reports of Apple bringing back Touch ID for the 2020 iPhones have surfaced as early as May this year, and have been since talking about an in-display unit. Now Bloomberg is writing that Apple is working on an in-display Touch ID system for the 2020 iPhones, citing people familiar with the iPhone-maker’s plans, basically confirming what we’ve been hearing for months.

The report however suggests that the timeline of its release might e pushed back to 2021, without giving any reasons. The way it would work on future iPhones is that it would recognize fingerprints on a large portion of the screen, and it would work in tandem with the Face ID system that Apple will, contrary to earlier reports, still keep in place.

The report continues to talk about the low-cost iPhone we’ve heard about yesterday. Called SE, SE2, or something else, Apple is planning on adding a more affordable model to its line-up in order to be competitive against companies like Huawei who dominate the Chinese smartphone market.