OLED panels paired with in-display fingerprint scanners get cheaper

With manufacturers like Samsung, Huawei, Xiaomi, OPPO and vivo adopting the in-display fingerprint scanner, a recent DigiTimes report cites unnamed industry sources that believe that the popularity of these OLED panels paired with in-display fingerprint sensors will continue to increase in 2019.

The aforementioned manufacturers, and not only, are already offering these features on mid-range devices, expanding them from the exclusivity of high-end flagship phones to the more affordable sectors. The report also mentions that the prices of the sensors, manufactured and introduced in 2018 by Synaptics and Goodix Technology, are going down, becoming more affordable as components.

Adding to this is the continuously shrinking price gap between OLED and LCD panels, which, according to the report, has reached a level of, or below $5. China’s AVC Revo goes as far as to predict that the LCD smartphone panel market will shrink by 30 million this year, with more and more adopting OLED panels.