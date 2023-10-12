There are several important factors to delivering outstanding audio during your streams and podcasts, which start with having an excellent microphone to catch everything you have to say. Indeed, there are tons of excellent options out there, but we have just found one that will get you on the right path, as the Behringer BIGFOOT is now available for just $43 after picking up an insane 61 percent discount.

Disclaimer Here at Pocketnow, we’re happy to bring you the best tech deals we come across, so you can save as much money as possible on your favorite products and purchases without spending time looking for them. However, the deals we post are valid at the time of publishing our articles, and by the time you come across them, they might no longer be available, or products could be out of stock. Please keep that in mind as we remain committed to working with you in favor of your wallet!

Behringer’s BIGFOOT all-in-one USB studio condenser microphone normally sells for $109, but right now, you can get yours for just $43 thanks to Amazon’s latest offers, and it’s the perfect option for those interested in recording vocals, podcasters, field recordings, home studio sessions, conference calls and more. You only need to plug this into your laptop, and you’re good to go. The best part is that it comes with selectable pickup patterns for added versatility, as you can easily record stereo, cardioid, omnidirectional, and bidirectional audio.

If you want a higher-end option, you can also consider checking out the Audio-Technica AT2035 Cardioid Condenser Microphone, as this model now sells for $111, thanks to a 26 percent discount. And if you want a flashier device, check out the HyperX QuadCast S, now available for $130 with 19 percent savings.

Now, if you’re planning on recording instruments, I also suggest you pick up a new Focusrite Scarlett 2i2 3rd Gen USB Audio Interface, as it now sells for $170. Or get the Focusrite iTrack Solo for $140 with $10 percent savings.