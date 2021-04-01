We start today’s deals with the latest Amazon Echo Show 10, which is currently getting a $40 discount, leaving it available for $210. This device comes with a 10.1-HD display, awesome sound, and Alexa support.

There’s another option that comes with a smaller screen and a more affordable price tag, as the Amazon Echo Show 8 is now selling for $75 after receiving a $55 discount. And if you don’t care for smart displays, you can always consider getting a new Amazon Echo. It is currently getting a $20 discount, meaning you can grab one for $80.

Smart lights are also a great addition to your smart home. Now, as part of Amazon’s Gold Box deals, we find the Gosund LED WiFi RGB Color Changing Bulbs selling for $26.39 with $6.60 savings, which comes with four bulbs per pack. Gosund also offers Dimmable WiFi LED Light Bulbs for $22.39, which gets you $5.60 savings if you’re ok without colors.

Now, you must also want to pair these lightbulbs with Smart Dimmer Switches, as they will work with the touch of your fingers or with your digital assistants, and they don’t need a special hub to work. The pack of 2 Gosund Smart WiFi Light Dimmable Switches is selling for $29.60 with $16.40 savings, or grab the Gosund 3 Way Light WiFi Switch, which gets a $7.52 discount, leaving them up for grabs at $26.47 in packs of 2. And while you’re at it, you could also check the Smart Plug Gosund WiFi Outlet Extender Dual Socket Plugs, which are getting a $6 discount, leaving them for $17.

Also, as part of Amazon’s Gold Box deals of the day, we find the Bartesian Premium Cocktail and Margarita Machine for your home bar and never-ending parties. It is now $69.97 off, meaning you can get yours for $280. And suppose you’re more interested in a nice cup of coffee. In that case, you can get the Sboly Conical Burr Coffee Grinder which is now selling for $45 with $25.50 savings, which comes with a 12 cup capacity, and pair it up with the Hamilton Beach Smart Coffee Maker that works with Alexa. It is currently getting a $10.86 discount, which means you can get yours for $79.13.