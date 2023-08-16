We’re wrapping up today’s best deals selection with some great products that will help you improve your smart home, as you will find Eve products getting up to 25 percent savings. First up, we have one of my favorite Eve products, the Outdoor Cam, which now sells for just $220 after receiving a $30 discount. This outstanding secure floodlight camera is excellent for anyone who wants extra security at home. It will capture and stream 1080p video, and it also features powerful night vision, two-way audio communication, and a reliable motion sensor that works together with people, pets, and vehicle detection to give you only the notifications that matter.

Disclaimer Here at Pocketnow, we’re happy to bring you the best tech deals we come across, so you can save as much money as possible on your favorite products and purchases without spending time looking for them. However, the deals we post are valid at the time of publishing our articles, and by the time you come across them, they might no longer be available, or products could be out of stock. Please keep that in mind as we remain committed to working with you in favor of your wallet!

You can get your new Eve Outdoor Cam in two color options, and it’s perfect for Apple users, as it was designed exclusively for Apple’s HomeKit Secure Video. It will keep up to 10 days of recording history, and it was also created to keep your data safe with end-to-end encryption of live and recorded video.

Another great product you can add to your smart home is the Eve Door & Window, an Apple HomeKit Smart wireless contact sensor that will automatically send you a notification whenever they detect any movement. These normally sell for $40, but you can get one for 20 percent less if you add the on-page coupon. You can also pick up a new Eve Light Switch that will help you control the lights in your home; they usually sell for $5, but you can now pick one up for $38, thanks to a 25 percent discount.