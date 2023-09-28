Your time in the office doesn’t have to be the same every day, just sitting on your old chair and trying to be productive on the same old and boring desk. There are other, better ways to help you get inspired, get creative, and do more than ever imagined. For instance, you can upgrade your setup with one of FlexiSpot’s electric standing desks that will let you adjust the height of your choice to keep working even while standing up. This is excellent if you’re tired of sitting on a chair all day long. Plus, it’s better for your health.

Flexispot Standing Desk $170 $250 Save $80 The FLEXISPOT Electric Standing Desk with a 48 x 24 inch black top and black frame is excellent for small spaces, and it will give you more than enough space to set up your PC or anything you need to get your work done. $170 at Amazon

Disclaimer Here at Pocketnow, we’re happy to bring you the best tech deals we come across, so you can save as much money as possible on your favorite products and purchases without spending time looking for them. However, the deals we post are valid at the time of publishing our articles, and by the time you come across them, they might no longer be available, or products could be out of stock. Please keep that in mind as we remain committed to working with you in favor of your wallet!

Amazon’s latest offers will get you up to 32 percent savings on some of FlexiSpot’s most popular electric standing desks and other great products. First up, we have the FLEXISPOT Electric Standing Desk with a 48 x 24-inch top that sells for just $170 after receiving a very compelling 32 percent discount. This model normally sells for $250, meaning that you can get $80 in instant savings. This model arrives with a black frame and a black top finish that will look very elegant in your home office, and it will be perfect for small spaces.

The next best option comes as the FLEXISPOT EN1 Large Stand-Up Desk, which currently goes for $300 thanks to a 14 percent discount that will get you $50 in instant savings. And if you want another option, you can also get the EC1 model with a 48 x 30-inch maple top and a white frame for $180 and score $20 savings.

You can also complete the combo with FLEXISPOT’s Ergonomic Office Chair, which now sells for $210 after receiving a 19 percent discount. This nice-looking chair will offer lumbar support, and it’s quite comfortable if you need to stay in your seat all day. You will also find amazing savings on other FlexiSpot products. If you want the best discounts possible, I suggest you stick around, as the company will offer up to 50 percent discounts on select devices pretty soon.