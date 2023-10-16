We’re wrapping up today’s best deals selection with insane savings on some of HyperX’s best gaming peripherals, starting with the HyperX Alloy Origins PBT Mechanical Gaming Keyboard, which now sells for $66 after scoring a 49 percent discount. This versatile keyboard is perfect for those who don’t plan on moving around that much since it has a larger footprint and a numpad, in case you need one. However, if you’re constantly on the move, I suggest you check out the TKL variant, which is also on sale. This option would normally cost you $110, but you can pick one up for $80. And if you don’t mind getting a pre-owned device, you can also get your hands on the HyperX Alloy Origins 60 for $60, which is $20 less than its regular price tag.

This deal is perfect because it comes just in time for TwitchCon, where HyperX will work with HP’s OMEN to create the ultimate streamer station with powerful gaming peripherals, including the HyperX Cloud III, HyperX Vision S, HyperX Audio Mixer, and more. The best part is that you can also score interesting savings on the HyperX Cloud III, as it is now available for $90 with $10 savings.

Now, there’s another excellent option for those interested in upgrading their battlestation, as the Razer DeathStalker V2 Gaming Keyboard is now available for $170 with $30 in instant savings, and if you want a new gaming mouse, I strongly recommend the Razer DeathAdder V2 Pro Wireless Gaming Mouse, which is up for grabs for just $65 thanks to a massive 50 percent discount.