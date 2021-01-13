If you vow to be more active in 2021, you might be interested in a device from the Apple Watch line. For example, its latest update, watchOS 7, delivers sleep tracking, cycling directions for Maps, and even a handwashing monitor. If you got your hands on a Series 6, you can also track your blood oxygen saturation

The Apple Watch ecosystem offers the perfect blend of functionality and health tracking, but it can’t do everything. For example, it won’t measure your body mass; for that, you’ll need one of these Aura Smart Straps, which are available right now for $118.99.

The Aura expands your Apple Watch’s fitness tracking capabilities without adding any additional bulk to your wrist. It consists of a nylon strap that wraps comfortably around your wrist as any other Apple Watch strap would. However, it also contains a sensor that tracks your bioimpedance — your fat and muscle mass — and your hydration levels. This data is shared with Apple HealthKit, allowing you to monitor your progress over time. 

Setting up the Aura is simple. Just open the Aura app, push a button on the strap, touch the electrodes on the sensor, and wait for about 30 seconds for your data to start syncing to the app. The strap is splash resistant, so it can handle your intense, sweaty gym sessions. It can also be powered for up to six months using a replaceable coin battery, so you won’t have to worry about charging it every night. TheGadgetFlow gives Aura 9.1 out of 10 stars, making it an absolute essential if you plan to use your Apple Watch as a fitness band.

The Apple Watch isn’t perfect, but an Aura strap certainly brings it close. You can purchase an Aura Smart Strap today in both 42mm and 4mm sizes for $118.99, and they come in blackredgray, and green.

