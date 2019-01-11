IMDb Freedive launches as a free streaming video channel

Customers already rely on IMDb to discover movies and TV shows and decide what to watch. With the launch of IMDb Freedive, they can now also watch full-length movies and TV shows on IMDb and all Amazon Fire TV devices for free. We will continue to enhance IMDb Freedive based on customer feedback and will soon make it available more widely, including on IMDb’s leading mobile apps — Col Needham, Founder and CEO of IMDb

Without the need for a subscription, customers will be able to access “hit TV shows including Fringe, Heroes, The Bachelor and Without a Trace as well as top Hollywood hits like Awakenings, Foxcatcher, Memento, Monster, Run Lola Run, The Illusionist, The Last Samurai, True Romance and more”, according to the official press release. The service is live and can be accessed for a laptop, notebook, personal computer, and from Fire TV devices.