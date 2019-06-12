Other OS

This iPhone file transfer software is trusted by over 10 million users

Transferring files from iTunes to your Apple iPhone can be quite a hassle. Stop wasting time with sub-par software and upgrade to iMazing 2. This is the only proper way to sync all your Apple devices to the computer!

Trusted by over 10 million users, iMazing 2 makes your life so easy. You can manage backups, extract text messages, and drag specific songs to your iPhone. Best of all, you don’t need to jailbreak your device.

iMazing 2 is the best way to seamlessly transfer files via USB or wirelessly. Get the iMazing 2: Universal License for Mac & Windows today for just $19.99, which is 77% off the original price.

 

iMazing 2: Universal License for Mac & Windows – $19.99

by Christopher Jin

