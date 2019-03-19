iMac updated with more Intel cores for 4K, 5K versions

Apple updated its 7.9- and 10.5-inch sizes for its iPad yesterday without any hullabaloo. It has decided to do the same with its iMac, bringing 8th-generation Intel processing power to its all-in-one desktop computer series.

Probably the biggest news of all is that even with the updates, starting prices have remained the same.

Not much has changed regarding the superficial hardware: the $1,099 base model remains with a 1080p display over 21.5 inches while the $1,299 and $1,499 models brings things up to 4,096 x 2,304. The 27-inch size goes to 5,120 x 2,880. There will still be a headphone jack, SD card slot, four USB 3.0 ports and two Thunderbolt 3.0 ports.

Storage options begin at 1TB with at least 8GB of DDR4 RAM at 2,666MHz. Right from the $1,299 level, we have a quad-core Intel Core i3 with base top speed of up to 3.6GHz and a Radeon Pro 555X discrete GPU with 2GB of GDDR5 memory. But spend just $200 more and customers will be upgraded to a six-core i5 with a “Fusion” hard disk and SSD combo and a Radeo Pro 560X with double the GDDR5 memory.

On the 27-inch tiers, we see improvements with the Intel Core i5 in terms of clock speed and Turbo Boost going up to 4.3GHz with the Radeon Pro 570X and 575X making appearances here. The $1,799 model brings maximum configurable RAM of 32GB while the $1,999 version takes it up to 64GB. The $2,299 version brings the 9th-generation Intel Core i5 with boost of up to 4.6GHz, a 2TB Fusion Drive and the Radeon Pro 580X with 8GB of dedicated memory.

Shipping is available from next week with the fastest method.