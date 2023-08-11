We're just a couple of weeks away from September, and that means the tech industry is getting ready for a bunch of new products and announcements. While Apple and Google are planning their own events, other companies like HONOR, LG, and BLUETTI will be showing off their products at the upcoming IFA consumer electronics show later this month.

Last year's IFA 2022 was a success, showcasing innovations like foldable laptops, smart AR Glasses, and earbuds with screens being announced. This year, IFA is back, and there are a lot of exciting products expected to be revealed. The rumors about potential launches are already circulating, and we're here to share all the details we have so far.

Note: Only a few companies, like HONOR and BLUETTI, have confirmed their keynotes at IFA for now, but we expect more announcements in the next few days. Make sure to return here for the latest updates.

What is IFA? : IFA, also known as Internationale Funkausstellung, is an annual big tech event, much like MWC and CES. It marks a great opportunity for big tech brands to launch products and show them off to the public.

IFA 2023 Dates : 1 September 2023 - 5 September 2023

: 1 September 2023 - 5 September 2023 Where is IFA held?: IFA 2023 is set to take place at Messedamm in Berlin, Germany.

IFA 2023 is set to take place at Messedamm in Berlin, Germany. Which brands will make the appearance at IFA this year?: Many prominent tech companies like HONOR, LG, Samsung, TCL, Asus, and HUAWEI will be present. However, brands like Apple never take part or display their products at IFA.

IFA 2023: What to Expect?

The Pocketnow team will be in Berlin to provide you with the newest updates, hands-on reviews, and videos when the event starts on September 2nd. Keep an eye on our website and YouTube channel for the latest news. Meanwhile, here's a roundup of what we are expecting to see at IFA 2023:

HONOR

Keynote date and time: September 1, 2023, at 4 AM ET

HONOR was one of the first companies to confirm its participation at IFA 2023. They recently sent out invitations suggesting that their Magic V2 will have a global debut during the event. Additionally, there's talk about HONOR unveiling a smartphone similar to the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5. However, there's no official confirmation yet.

Thankfully, we don't have to wait much longer as the company's keynote kicks off at 4 AM ET on September 1st. We'll also be getting our hands on the device for a closer look, so stay connected for updates.

BLUETTI

BLUETTI, a highly regarded global power solutions company, is gearing up for IFA 2023. The company is set to announce "flagship whole-home battery system" and "state-of-the-art power stations" at the Berlin event. The star of the show will be the EP760 Modular Home Energy Storage System, offering up to 19.8 kWh using the B500 battery. It will reportedly activate within 10ms during power outages and offer lifespan of over 10 years. Additionally, BLUETTI will also feature its medium and small generators, such as the rugged AC60 outdoor-grade generator and the versatile AC180 power station.

LG

Even though LG has left the mobile industry, the company continues to make some of the best smart home devices in 2023. At IFA 2023, LG is putting the spotlight on "Sustainable" products and solutions. The company's teaser for IFA 2023 showcases home appliances, including TVs, fridges, washers, laptops, and more. The company says it will showcase its "newest offerings and comprehensive vision for a sustainable life" at the Berlin event, and we're eagerly anticipating what they have in store.

Samsung

Samsung only recently unveiled its new foldable smartphones, smartwatches, and tablets, and now the company is gearing up for IFA 2023, where it is expected to unveil even more new products. According to the IFA-Berlin website, Samsung's press conference is scheduled for August 31, 2023, at 5 AM ET, a day before IFA 2023 officially kicks of.

While the exact details of Samsung's IFA offerings are still under wraps, there are rumors swirling about the introduction of the new Galaxy Tab A9. As a successor to the budget-friendly Galaxy Tab A8, the Tab A9 is rumored to come with an 8.7-inch FHD+ display, a 5,100mAh battery, a USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. We will update this section once Samsung officially releases more information.

Asus

Asus caught our attention at IFA 2022 when the company announced its foldable OLED laptop. We don't know what they'll reveal at IFA 2023 yet, but we expect to see some new foldable form factors at the event.

Tuya Smart

Popular smart home devices' maker Tuya Smart will also be showcasing its product at the IFA show floor this year. The company seems ready to unveil its latest "Energy Saving Solutions," which use AI to provide insights and optimize energy usage.

Garmin

Garmin makes some of the best smartwatches in the market right now, and the company could unveil its new Venu 3 and Venu 3S at IFA 2023. Sadly, not a lot is known about these smartwatches right now — apart from the fact that they will come in two new Soft Gold and Rose Dust colors. Our sister website Pocket-Lint has covered the leaks about what to expect from the Venu 3 series, which you can read up on right here.

That wraps up our preview for IFA 2023. We expect many more companies to confirm their attendance and plans for the tech event this year, so remember to come back for updates. We hope you are as excited as us about the upcoming tech show. Which brand announcement are you most looking forward to? Let us know in the comments section below!