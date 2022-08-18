IFA 2022 is just around the corner. Here's what you should expect from one of the biggest tech shows of the year.

We're just a few weeks away from September, which means the tech industry is gearing up for many product launches and announcements. While companies such as Apple tend to host their own event, many brands such as SONY, LG, HUAWEI, and Asus, participate in the IFA tech conference to launch their products and showcase them to the consumers.

While the past two events have been small-scale (or canceled), the tech show is returning to full-scale in 2022. Lots of exciting products are expected to debut at the event. As expected, rumors about the potential product launches at IFA 2022 have already begun to swirl, and we're here to give you a rundown of everything we know so far.

What is IFA 2022? : IFA, or Internationale Funkausstellung, is a large-scale yearly tech convention that takes place in Europe. It marks a great opportunity for big tech brands to launch products and show them off to the public.

IFA 2022 Dates : IFA 2022 is scheduled to take place from September 2-6 .

IFA 2022 Event Location : IFA 2022 will take place next month in Berlin, Germany. More specifically, it will be held at the International Congress Center ICC, Berlin.

Which brands will make the appearance?: Most of the big tech companies, including LG, Samsung, HUAWEI, TCL, Asus, and HMD, will be there. However, brands such as Apple never participate or showcase their products at IFA events.

IFA 2022: What to Expect

The Pocketnow team will be present in Berlin and will bring you the latest news, hands-on reviews, and videos when the event kicks off on September 2, so stay tuned to our website and YouTube channel for updates. In the meantime, check out the gadgets and products we're expecting to hear about at IFA 2022.

Asus

Source: Asus

Press Conference Date: 2 PM CEST (8 AM ET), August 31

Asus has been a key player at IFA in the past, and this year shouldn't be any different. The company has announced that its IFA 2022 event will take place on August 31 at 2 PM CEST (8 AM ET). Asus has even set up a website that showcases the highly-anticipated Zenbook 17 Fold OLED and a count-down timer for its IFA event.

Based on the information available on the website, it seems that the laptop, which Asus first showcased during CES 2022, is now ready for public release. Asus is expected to share the roll-out schedule, price, and other important availability information about the Zenbook 17 Fold OLED at the event.

HONOR

Source: HONOR

Press Conference Date: 5 PM CEST (11 AM ET), September 2

HONOR has confirmed that it will be hosting its IFA 2022 event on September 2 at 5 PM CEST (11 AM ET). The company shared the image (shown above) on its social media handles to reveal the event's details.

Looking at the teaser shared by HONOR, it seems that the brand has plenty of products to show off. You can see wireless earbuds, tablets, a smartphone, a laptop, and even a heart and music icon in the image. It is possible that the company will reveal details of its ecosystem, but this is not yet confirmed.

HMD (Nokia)

Source: HMD

Press Conference Date: September 1

Nokia has confirmed that it is coming to IFA 2022 and will be hosting its event on September 1, 2022. While the details are scarce right now, we expect the company to launch new mid-range devices, such as new smartphones under the Nokia G and X series. We'll be sure to update this post when more information becomes available.

LG

Despite its decision to abandon the mobile market, LG remains a major player in televisions and displays. We expect the company's press conference to revolve around the same segment. According to our sister website Pocket-lint, LG has revealed that it will display its "vision of reimagined technology, rediscovered lifestyles and redefined experiences" at its IFA event. It will also launch a new "array of products", but there is still no word on what they will be.

Qualcomm

Source: Qualcomm

Like the last year's IFA event, this year's opening keynote will also be from Qualcomm president Cristiano Amon. Amon will talk about the emerging mobile technologies, 5G, AI, and more at the event. In addition to this, Qualcomm might also showcase its next-generation ARM processor for Windows. After all, we haven't heard anything about this in a while.

Samsung

Samsung usually leaves the biggest announcements, especially when it comes to smartphones, for its own 'Unpacked' events, while the IFA events are reserved for showcasing its next-generation TVs and display technologies. Similarly, Samsung is hosting its 'Life Unstoppable' event at IFA this year.

While we don't know much about what Samsung is likely to reveal this year, one rumor claims that Samsung will be launching a huge update for SmartThings — Samsung's IoT platform for smart fridges, washing machines, and more. It claims that Samsung will add support for "thousands of additional IoT devices and smart home appliances" with the SmartThings update, but we'll have to wait till its event to learn more details.

SONY

Source: Unsplash

Quite surprisingly, SONY has not announced its plans for IFA 2022. Despite typically having a large presence at IFA, the Japanese company hasn't made any official announcements regarding this year's event. Nonetheless, we expect plenty of non-mobile announcements from the brand, such as new TVs, audio equipment, and other smart home devices. We'll add more details to this post as soon as we hear them.

TCL

Source: Pocketnow

Press Conference Date: 2 PM CEST (8 AM ET), September 1

TCL has gained a lot of popularity in recent years, particularly for its affordable smart TVs that compete with big-name brands. The company has confirmed its press event for September 1, where it will be showcasing "the latest display technology for large screen Mini LED QLED TVs, a full range of smart home appliances, and an assortment of new TV prototypes."

This concludes our preview roundup of the IFA 2022. We hope you are as excited as us about the upcoming tech show. Which brand announcement are you most looking forward to? Let us know in the comments section below!