While the pandemic is slowly beginning to curb in various countries, event managers are getting back to business. GSMA will be hosting an in-person Mobile World Congress this year, and it will now be followed by IFA 2021 Berlin. Organizers of the annual trade show have announced in a blog post that they plan to make a “full-scale” return this year. IFA Berlin is set to take place as a full-scale real-life event from 3-7 September 2021.

“As the world tries to define a new work-life balance after COVID-19 and appreciates the importance of the home in our lives, companies want to show their innovation at the industry’s first large-scale, real-life event in nearly two years.”

Global leading brands from the domestic appliances industry (both MDA & SDA) have booked more than 80% of its available exhibition space at this year’s IFA Berlin, says the organizer – the first full-scale return of the world’s leading consumer and electronics and home appliances show in two years.

“The past 12 months have completely redefined the relationship between people and their homes. They have changed how we eat and live, what we expect from our kitchens, and all the other home comforts that we need and want,” says Jens Heithecker, IFA Executive Director and Executive Vice President of Messe Berlin. “We have seen a significant increase in consumer demand across many home appliances segments – large and small. However, our world is now emerging from the pandemic, and already there are first signs of a subtle but marked evolution of what people expect from their homes. As always, innovation is anticipating, supporting and driving these trends. That’s why this year’s IFA is so important: It will be a showcase for the technologies that will allow us to live our best work and home lives in the years ahead.”