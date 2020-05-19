IFA 2020 physical event was canceled as Germany banned gatherings of more than 5,000 people due to the pandemic. However, the latest development is that the event will take place, and no, I don’t mean online, it will be a physical event, but with strict attendee limits.

During a livestream today, IFA Executive Director Jens Heithecker said that the Berlin authorities have limited the number of participants allowed at events to 5,000, but the event will allow a maximum of just 1,000 attendees to each section of the event per day.

“And remember: Innovation has not stopped. Our industry urgently needs a platform where it can showcase its innovation, so that it can recover and rebound.” pic.twitter.com/huIDAZiycU — IFA Berlin (@IFA_Berlin) May 19, 2020

The event will not be open to the public. Moreover, it won’t be a week-long affair and will be shortened to three days. IFA 2020 will take place in Berlin from 3 to 5 September within the restrictions imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Press conferences will be held at a central location rather than spread around different company booths. Further, only 800 journalists from around the world will be allowed to attend. Additionally, three parallel events will allow the trade show to go ahead.

If you want to attend online, there’s news for you too. There will be virtual opportunities to take part in the event for those not able to attend. It will be far less limited in terms of attendance.