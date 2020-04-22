Up next
August is certainly several months away, but it seems that IFA organizers don't want to take the risk. They have announced that the physical event has been canceled because of social gathering restrictions that are being applied in Germany. However, the show will go on in an "innovative new concept."

The COVID-19 pandemic has canceled several events in 2020, which include MWC, Google I/O, E3, and more. Now, the upcoming IFA 2020 physical event is also going to be canceled because the German government has banned all events that include more than 5,000 until October 24. However, the show will be able to go ahead in a new innovative concept that would allow IFA to deliver its core functions. Maybe we will get several online presentations or maybe a new virtual reality event.

Source Android Police

