Android

Who said IFA 2018 isn’t about phones? | #PNWeekly 320 (LIVE at 2p ET)

Contents

It’s currywurst time! Well, for everyone that’s in Berlin. Here in North America, we’re left to be content discussing the nine, count’em, NINE phones that launched at IFA! And most of them came out before IFA officially began!

Does BlackBerry hold an icon that everyone wants? Is Honor playing in the big leagues now? Is HTC shrinking away from us further? Does an Android One push make sense for LG and Motorola? How does Sony do with its first OLED mobile phone? And is there vengeance for ZTE after months of dormancy?

Well, we have specs and a few bits of other info. Let’s talk about it. This is the Pocketnow Weekly.

Watch the YouTube video recorded at 2:00pm Eastern on August 31st or check out the high-quality audio version right here or through Apple, Google, our RSS and wherever you get your podcasts. Talk back live while you’re watching the show on Twitter with #PNWeekly and shoot feedback to the hosts at [email protected]!

Host

Joshua Vergara

Guests

Mario Serrafero

Steven Zimmerman

Executive Producer

Jules Wang

IFA 2018

Motorola one

More News

  • Mi MIX 3: Is Xiaomi pulling an OPPO Find X?
  • BLU VIVO XI+: Can we start trusting a company that contracted firmware out to China?
  • Kirin 980: Do nanometers nano-matter?
  • Wear OS: Will a UI change help at all towards growing popularity?
  • Dark Mode on Android: When will this madness all end?

And finally…

LG’s 40 Days of Giveaways: What would you want to win from LG?

See you soon!

Discuss This Post

Read More

Share This Post

Watch the Latest Pocketnow Videos

Posted In
Android, BlackBerry, iOS, Other OS, Phones, Tablets, Wearables, Windows
Tags
Android, Android One, Axon 9 Pro, Blackberry, BlackBerry Mobile, Blu, Dark Mode, G7 Fit, G7 One, Google, HiSilicon, Honor, Honor Play, HTC, Huawei, IFA 2018, KEY2 LE, Kirin 980, Lenovo, LG, Mi MIX 3, Motorola, Motorola One, Motorola One Power, Pocketnow Weekly, Pocketnowweekly, Podcast, Sony, TCL, U12 Life, Vivo XI+, Wear OS, Xiaomi, Xperia XZ3, ZTE
, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.