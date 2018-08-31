It’s currywurst time! Well, for everyone that’s in Berlin. Here in North America, we’re left to be content discussing the nine, count’em, NINE phones that launched at IFA! And most of them came out before IFA officially began!

Does BlackBerry hold an icon that everyone wants? Is Honor playing in the big leagues now? Is HTC shrinking away from us further? Does an Android One push make sense for LG and Motorola? How does Sony do with its first OLED mobile phone? And is there vengeance for ZTE after months of dormancy?

Well, we have specs and a few bits of other info. Let’s talk about it. This is the Pocketnow Weekly.

Watch the YouTube video recorded at 2:00pm Eastern on August 31st or check out the high-quality audio version right here or through Apple, Google, our RSS and wherever you get your podcasts. Talk back live while you’re watching the show on Twitter with #PNWeekly and shoot feedback to the hosts at [email protected]!

Host

Joshua Vergara

Guests

Mario Serrafero

Steven Zimmerman

Executive Producer

Jules Wang

IFA 2018

More News

And finally…

LG’s 40 Days of Giveaways: What would you want to win from LG?

•

See you soon!