ASUS ROG Phone preview, Motorola’s iPhone X clone | IFA 2018 Daily: Day 3 and 4

Pocketnow‘s IFA 2018 coverage is still coming your way as Jaime Rivera and friend of the channel TK Baay makes their ways around the various booths and briefs inside and outside the Messe Berlin! If you haven’t yet, check out our previous daily wraps from before the official show, at the start of the show and over the weekend.

Got that done? Alright, time for more videos.

Casio has brought a big upgrade to its ProTrek series of Wear OS (née Android Wear) smartwatches. Well, they’re always physically big, but what does the F30 not offer against its competition?

The Motorola One and Motorola One Power have been staged as Android One powerhouses not necessarily in specs, but in endurance. Now, if only they could shake off the baggage of their looks…

Sony stacks it on for 2018 with the debut of the Xperia XZ3, the first OLED flagship. Add on some new design accents and the company seems to be evolving its mojo right in front of us.