Every time we get a new software update, we wonder just which devices will get it. Apple has done a great job in updating some of its older iPhone models, even though it had to throttle some processors to preserve the batteries in its devices, something it will eventually have to pay for. Now, a new iOS 14 update is on the horizon, and it seems that it could be available for any iPhone and iPod that currently runs iOS 13.

According to the information posted by The Verifier, you will be able to install iOS 14 in your device if it’s running iOS 13. This information allegedly comes from a trusted source from the system development process, meaning that the iPhone 6s, 6s Plus, 7, 7 Plus, 8, 8 Plus, X, XR, XS Max, XS, 11, 11 Pro, 11 Pro Max, SE 2020, and the 7th generation iPod Touch would get the new software. iOS 14 is expected to be presented in the next all-digital WWDC event, which is supposed to take place on June 22. As for iPad OS 14, there is still no information that tells us if this new software will be available for every iPad model that runs iPadOS 13.

Source MacRumors

Via The Verifier