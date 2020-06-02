Every time we get a new software update, we wonder just which devices will get it. Apple has done a great job in updating some of its older iPhone models, even though it had to throttle some processors to preserve the batteries in its devices, something it will eventually have to pay for. Now, a new iOS 14 update is on the horizon, and it seems that it could be available for any iPhone and iPod that currently runs iOS 13.

According to the information posted by The Verifier, you will be able to install iOS 14 in your device if it’s running iOS 13. This information allegedly comes from a trusted source from the system development process, meaning that the iPhone 6s, 6s Plus, 7, 7 Plus, 8, 8 Plus, X, XR, XS Max, XS, 11, 11 Pro, 11 Pro Max, SE 2020, and the 7th generation iPod Touch would get the new software. iOS 14 is expected to be presented in the next all-digital WWDC event, which is supposed to take place on June 22. As for iPad OS 14, there is still no information that tells us if this new software will be available for every iPad model that runs iPadOS 13.

Source MacRumors

Via The Verifier

You May Also Like
OPPO Find X2 Pro specs
OPPO Find X2 with 12GB RAM listed on Amazon.in, price tipped
It costs 999 Euros (~Rs 82,645) in Europe.
Vivo X50
Vivo X50 key specs tipped ahead of launch
It is likely to feature a 90Hz refresh rate.
OnePlus 8 Pro price in India
OnePlus 8 Pro’s color filter camera to be temporarily disabled via a future update
OnePlus is working on ensuring that the privacy concerns are addressed before re-enabling the sensor.