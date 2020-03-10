Xiaomi hasn’t been having a great time with software updates. Its latest Android 10 release for the Xiaomi Mi A2 Lite has left several devices with problems. This comes as more bad news since their last Android 10 update for the Xiaomi Mi A3 had to be pulled after complaints from users.

The latest software update for the Xiaomi Mi A2 Lite includes Android 10, and too many problems. Many users are complaining that this last software update is causing their devices to enter boot loops, while others report the phone becoming completely unresponsive. In other words, if you haven’t downloaded the latest Android version for your Mi A2 Lite, leave your device as is. Indeed, Xiaomi has already apologized for slow software updates because of the coronavirus. Still, I believe that they should take all the necessary time to release a stable version, instead of bricking their devices.

Source Android Police