The iPhone is a product that improves with each iteration, resulting in a more capable device with a better user experience. Over the last few years, there has been an increased focus on camera advancements and device personalization. And while the changes are welcome, there are a few others I'd really like to see on iPhone, especially since competing devices already have them!

Here we will look into additions that Apple should introduce in 2023.

1. Split View for iPhone

It is a popular notion that the multitasking experience on iPhone could be better as iOS holds it back. But in my experience, the thought is only partially true since the iPhone can do with a dedicated Split View feature like the one utilized when multitasking on an iPad.

If you want to watch video content on your iPhone, it can easily play a video stream in its well-developed Picture-in-Picture mode while letting you scroll through websites or read documents. But if you want to work with two different productivity applications, you're out of luck.

The addition of Split View will allow you to utilize features like Drag & Drop and Live Text more effectively. And it is something we hope Apple to introduces sooner rather than later.

2. Synced playback controls in Apple Music

Handoff on Apple devices is by far my favorite feature within the walled garden. It allows me to seamlessly take calls on my iCloud-connected devices and pick up on activities like streaming shows, browsing webpages, and messaging. But when it comes to Apple Music, the software experience drops the ball.

I wish iOS 17, or its follow-up updates released in 2023, bring a feature like Spotify Connect to improve the listening experience. Apple Music is already better than its competition when it comes to audio quality, and this quality-of-life feature will only improve its impression.

For those unaware, Spotify Connect lets you control music playback from any device logged into your Spotify account; this is especially handy when you're away from the device playing music.

3. Theming Engine

As I mentioned earlier, the last few iOS updates have had quite a focus on personalization. We began seeing inklings of this when users were able to use the Shortcuts app to create custom icons. With iOS 16, we welcomed an overhauled Lock Screen that lets you customize the clock font, add a depth effect to the screen elements and even use widgets to increase functionality. Each modification helps you make the iPhone more like it belongs to you.

I hope Apple takes this a step further, developing a more robust theming engine for iOS, which will make customizing icons and the Home Screen more intuitive, rather than needing to jump through the hoops that are required at the moment.

4. Power Management Features

The iPhone has often been described as one of the best gaming devices. Its powerful internals and software are responsible for this claim. But long hours on the device when playing demanding titles means battery performance is bound to take a hit.

This is why I feel it's about time Apple incorporates better power management features into the iPhone. It already has an optimized charging feature, but I'd like to see the ability to manually limit the charge percentage and even have an option for bypass charging. The latter can do wonders for battery health, reducing the number of charging cycles your device has to go through in its lifetime.

Samsung has already taken a step forward and added bypass charging to its latest Galaxy S23 series, and ASUS has offered this on its ROG Phone series for over a couple of years. I hope Apple follows suit.

5. Interactive Widgets

Widgets on iOS are great to look at, and their designs promote sharing quite a lot of data, but with upcoming updates, I would really like to see Apple make them more interactive. Applications that revolve around to-do lists are an example that comes straight to mind. It is basic functionality to add another task or check off one once completed. This change could make having widgets on your screen more worthwhile, as they can take up quite a bit of space.

The iPhone can use more user-requested features!

With iOS 17 just around the corner and rumored to bring more user-requested features rather than being a tune-up release — one that fixes bugs and improves software performance — I'd like to hope that Apple will add at least one of the above features.

Synced music control for Apple Music is at the top of my list; which feature would you like Apple to bring to iOS?