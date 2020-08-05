Today Samsung announced the new Galaxy Note20 and Galaxy Note20 Ultra via the Galaxy Unpacked Livestream web broadcast. A couple of days ago, I got to actually handle the devices and photograph them. I was only allowed 45 minutes and these didn’t have final software installed, so I can’t give you an extensive insight into how well the new phones worked. However, I can show you what they look like and describe how they feel.

Here you can see the Galaxy Note20 Ultra next to the Galaxy Note20. They’re about the same size, but obviously the camera array bump is quite different.

In the Galaxy Note20 Ultra’s camera array lump, you can see a mirror for the telephoto lens at the bottom. There’s also a red laser light for improved auto-focus.

In the hand, neither device feels exceeding large anymore as the original Note did, but the metal body feels cold and slippery. It tends to attract fingerprint smudges a bit as well, but they’re not as obvious as a glossier finish might be.

We didn’t get to dig into the software very much on the Galaxy Note20, but here you can see the centered hole punch front-facing camera.

The S-Pen that clicks into the bottom of each device hasn’t changed much. It still supports air gestures, automatic low-power note-taking when the screen is off, etc.

I’m happy that I got to see the bronze color version of the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra, as this color option is gorgeous.

