“Apple and Hyundai are in discussions but they are at an early stage and nothing has been decided,” Hyundai Motor said in a statement earlier. The company did not reveal details about the nature of the talks with Apple. Now, according to a Bloomberg report, Hyundai and its affiliate Kia have said that they aren’t in talks with Apple to develop the Apple Car. This comes after intense speculation about the potential partnership.

As per the report, Apple paused discussions with Hyundai and Kia weeks ago about building an electric vehicle. The report cites “people familiar with the matter.” Further, Apple is said to have discussed similar plans with other auto manufacturers.

“Talks with Apple ending isn’t going to dampen Hyundai’s strategy because the automaker already has set up plans on its EV business with the Ioniq brand,” said Lee Jae-il, an analyst at Eugene Investment & Securities Co. in Seoul. “There’s still a possibility for Hyundai and Kia to cooperate with other automakers for its EV platform.”

It is also reported that Apple is in discussions with at least six Japanese automakers over potential supply and manufacturing partnerships.

It was earlier reported that Apple was inching closer to inking a deal with Hyundai for its highly-anticipated EV project. Apple Car is anticipated to be a fully autonomous vehicle and will not be designed with a driver in mind. It would be an autonomous, electric vehicle designed to operate without a driver and focused on the last mile.

The new Apple product is said to make its debut in 2024. Apple has initial plans of rolling out 100,000 Apple Car units annually, with a total production run of 400,000 cars planned. On the other hand, several reports have claimed that the rollout could be pushed back to 2025.