HyperX Gaming peripherals are receiving Black Friday discounts

We have already covered amazing Black Friday savings on Razer and Logitech gaming peripherals, but we have also received several options from HyperX to consider. First up, we have the HyperX Alloy Elite 2, which is currently receiving a 23 percent discount that translates to $30 savings. This means that you can get your hands on a new mechanical gaming keyboard with software-controlled light, macro customization, and media controls for $100.

If you want a more affordable option, you can check out the HyperX Alloy Origins 60 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard that features a 60 percent form factor, double short PBT keycaps, and a $20 discount that leaves it up for grabs at $80. And if that is still too much for your budget, you can also consider the HyperX Alloy Core RGB that now sells for $30 after a $20 discount that represents 40 percent savings.

Gaming mice are also on sale, and you can pick up the HyperX Pulsefire Dart that is now available for $65 after a $35 discount. This wireless gaming mouse comes with six programable buttons, up to 50 hours of battery life, and compatibility with the latest gaming consoles. The HyperX Pulsefire Surge is a more affordable option that goes for $35 after a $20 discount. However, this is a wired gaming mouse. Or get a HyperX Alloy Origins mechanical gaming keyboard and wired optical gaming mouse combo for $135 after a $30 discount.

HyperX Alloy Elite 2 HyperX Pulsefire Dart HyperX Cloud II Wireless

Finally, you can also pick up a new gaming headset, as the HyperX Cloud II Wireless comes with a 30-hour battery, 7.1 surround sound, memory foam, a detachable noise-canceling microphone, and more for $130 after a $20 discount. The HyperX Cloud Stinger is a more affordable option that currently sells for $30 after a $20 discount, and the HyperX Cloud Alpha sees a $40 discount, meaning that you can pick up a new headset for $60.