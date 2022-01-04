HyperX @CES2022: gaming accessories, 300-hour wireless gaming headset, and more

HyperX, the gaming-focused peripheral company; a subsidiary of HP, announced several new additions to its gaming accessories lineup at CES 2022. HyperX announced the brand new Cloud Alpha Wireless gaming headset with the world’s first 300 hours of battery life, and it released several wireless gaming peripherals at the event.

HyperX Cloud Alpha Wireless Gaming Headset

HyperX claims that the Cloud Alpha Wireless Gaming Headset offers the longest-lasting battery in a wireless gaming headset with up to 300 hours of battery life on a single charge. The headset provides an immersive audio experience with DTS Headphone X and it utilizes the custom-designed Dual Chamber Technology and HyperX’s 50mm drivers that feature a slimmer and lighter design. The headset features an aluminium frame and memory foam for a more comfortable experience.

The microphone comes with noise cancellation and can be detached, and it also has an LED that shows the status of the battery. There are also audio controls on the ear cup. The HyperX Cloud Alpha Wireless Gaming Headset is expected to be available in February, and it will retail for $199.99.

HyperX Clutch Wireless Gaming Controller

The Clutch Wireless Gaming controller comes with a familiar layout and textured grips for a better feel. It has wireless support for Android devices via Bluetooth 4.2 or a 2.4HJz wireless receiver. A USB-C to USB-A cable is also included to provide a wired connection to PC gaming. The controller also comes with a detachable and adjustable phone clip that can expand from 41mm to 86mm, and comes equipped with a rechargeable battery, which can provide up to 19 hours of battery life. The HyperX Clutch Wireless Gaming Controller is expected to be available in March, and it’ll cost $49.99.

HyperX Pulsefire Haste Wireless Gaming Mouse

The gaming mouse has a honeycomb hex shell design. It comes with low latency wireless connection at 2.4GHz, and it has a battery life of up to 100 hours on a single charge. The Pulsefire Haste gaming mouse has six programmable buttons, and it uses TTC Golden micro dustproof switched rated for up to 80 million clicks. The mouse also features an IP55 water and dust resistance, and it has customizable settings via the HyperX NGenuity software that lets users change the DPI settings, RGB lighting, record macros, and buttons. The HyperX Purlsefire Haste Wireless Gaming Mouse is expected to be available in February at $79.99.

HyperX Alloy Origins 65 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard

The 65 Mechanical gaming keyboard features a space-saving 65-percent form factor with dedicated arrow keys, delete, page up, and page down keys. Each switch is rated for 80-million clicks, and the keyboard comes with RGB backlit keys with an exposed LED design for even brighter illumination. The keyboard also features five adjustable brightness levels. The HyperX NGenuity software also allows users to personalize the lighting effects, change the game mode and add macro settings. There are also three custom profiles that can be set up by the user. The keyboard is available with HyperX Red Linear switcher or HyperX Aqua tactical switches. The HyperX Alloy Origins 65 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard will become available in February and retail for $99.99.

HyperX Cloud II Gaming Headset

The Cloud II offers 7.1 virtual surround sound and features HyperX’s memory foam, premium leather, and a durable aluminium frame. The headset can deliver 7.1 surround sound with independent audio and microphone volume control, and the virtual surround sound can be toggled with a push of a button. The headset uses 53mm drivers that HyperX claims to provide “rich, impactful sounds with clarity and precision.” The Cloud II also comes with multi-device support and a detachable and noise-canceling microphone. The Cloud II Gaming Headset will be available in March for $99.99.

HyperX Cloud Core Gaming Headset

The Cloud Core gaming headset comes with DTS Headphone X that offers accurate 3D audio spatialization. The Cloud Core headset features an aluminium frame and adjustable headphones to provide a more comfortable experience during long gaming sessions. It also comes with HyperX’s memory foam and soft leatherette for more comfort. As with the rest of the accessories in the lineup, it has a detachable noise-canceling microphone that is Discord and TeamSpeak certified. The Cloud Core Gaming Headset is expected to be available in January at $69.99.