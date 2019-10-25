The Hydrogen One, including the $1,600 titanium model, were great niche phones which sadly launched more than a year after their introduction, in very limited markets (including the United States). There were rumors of a second device, a follow-up, the RED Hydrogen 2, but apparently that’s not going to happen as the entire project is shutting down.

Jim Jannard, the founder of RED, posted the below on the company forum. He is retiring due to “health issues” and probably burnout caused by 45 years of building stuff, for which we thank him. The Hydrogen project is shutting down, according to Jannard, and, with the announcement only mentioning the Hydrogen One, and its continued support, the follow-up device is likely cancelled. We will keep you posted should it still be on track for both of you who want to buy it.

Here’s our review of the Hydrogen One, check it out, and the statement quoted in its entirety below.