Hydrogen project shuts down as founder retires, Hydrogen Two likely cancelled
The Hydrogen One, including the $1,600 titanium model, were great niche phones which sadly launched more than a year after their introduction, in very limited markets (including the United States). There were rumors of a second device, a follow-up, the RED Hydrogen 2, but apparently that’s not going to happen as the entire project is shutting down.
Jim Jannard, the founder of RED, posted the below on the company forum. He is retiring due to “health issues” and probably burnout caused by 45 years of building stuff, for which we thank him. The Hydrogen project is shutting down, according to Jannard, and, with the announcement only mentioning the Hydrogen One, and its continued support, the follow-up device is likely cancelled. We will keep you posted should it still be on track for both of you who want to buy it.
Here’s our review of the Hydrogen One, check it out, and the statement quoted in its entirety below.
I have spent the past 45 years building “inventions wrapped in art”.
Just now turning 70 and having a few health issues, it is now time for me to retire.
I will be shutting down the HYDROGEN project, ending a career that has included Oakley, RED Digital Cinema and HYDROGEN. I am very proud to have worked with many great people over the years who have signed on to the vision.
RED Digital Cinema will continue stronger than ever with Jarred, Tommy and Jamin at the controls. Komodo is about to be launched… and the HYDROGEN One will continue to be supported in the future.
I want to thank everyone for the support I have felt over the years…