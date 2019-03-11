Make calls from a private phone line for just $25

Nowadays, many sites and apps require you to provide a phone number. Instead of giving your personal phone number, use Hushed Private Phone Line to generate an alternate phone number.

With Hushed Private Phone Line, you can make calls and send text messages without giving away your personal phone number. Whether it’s for Craigslist, dating, or work, Hushed Private Phone Line ensures that your phone number is safe. Best of all, you don’t need to commit to another expensive phone contract.

The Hushed Private Phone Line: Lifetime Subscription allows you to use a combination of 6,000 SMS or 1,000 phone minutes per year. At 83% off, this plan will only cost you $25.

Like this deal? Check out Vault, the best way to secure your online data for just $9.99/mo.

Want your products featured in the Pocketnow Shop? Learn more about how to sell your products online!

by Christopher Jin