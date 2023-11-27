Cyber Monday is currently underway, offering better and, in some cases, even greater deals on select devices than Black Friday and Amazon Prime Day. While some Black Friday deals are still live, you must hurry, as they’ll expire at midnight! If you’ve been eyeing a gaming laptop, we’ve got an excellent selection of some of the best machines that you can get your hands on right now! Some are discounted by as much as 41%, saving you $1,500.

Razer Blade 15 $2200 $3700 Save $1500 The Razer Blade 15 features a powerful Intel Core i7 processor, 32GB RAM, 1TB SSD storage, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti graphics, and a large 15.6-inch FHD display with 360Hz refresh rates. $2200 at Amazon

ASUS ROG Strix G16 (2023) $1100 $1400 Save $300 The ASUS ROG Strix G16 comes with a gorgeous 16-inch QHD ROG Nebula Display with 240Hz refresh rates, an Intel Core i9 processor, 16GB RAM, 1TB PCIe SSD storage, support for Wi-Fi 6E, and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 graphics to run anything you throw at it. $1100 at Amazon

If you always wanted a Razer gaming laptop that’s thin, light, and extremely powerful, the Razer Blade 15 might just be the device you’ve been looking for. The device retails for $3,700, and it can be yours for just $2,200. That’s $1,500 in savings, or 41% for those doing the maths. This gets you a very capable 15.6-inch FHD display with 360Hz refresh rate, the Intel 12th Gen 14-core i7 CPU, and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti, as well as 32GB of DDR5 memory and 1TB PCIe SSD.

If that’s a bit too steep for your wallet, you might be tempted by the ASUS ROG Strix G16. It’s the 2023 model, featuring a 16-inch FHD display with 165Hz refresh rate. It features the new NVIDIA RTX 4070 GPU, an Intel Core i9-13980HX CPU, 16GB of DDR5 RAM and 1TB of PCIe SSD. It even has the new Wi-Fi 6E, meaning that you’ll have lower latency and faster speeds. The ROG Strix G16 can be yours for $1,700, 15% off from its usual $2,000 price tag.

ASUS TUF Dash 15 $1085 $1300 Save $215 The ASUS TUF Dash 15 features the Intel Core i7 CPU, RTX 3060 graphics, 16GB of DDR5 memory and 512GB of SSD. It comes with a 15.6-inch 144Hz display, Thunderbolt 4, and all the bells and whistles that you could ask for in a gaming laptop with a stylish design. $1085 at Amazon

ASUS TUF Gaming A15 The ASUS TUF Gaming A15 laptop features a 15.6-inch 144Hz display, NVIDIA RTX 4070 graphics, 16GB of DDR5 RAM, and 1TB SSD. It comes with a border-less display, gaming-looks, and plenty of power to keep you entertained for hours at a time. $1190 at Amazon

If you have a lower budget, you might be interested in the ASUS TUF Dash 15 gaming laptop, it features a 15.6-inch FHD 144Hz refresh rate display, an Intel Core i7-12650H CPU, RTX 3060, 16GB of DDR5 RAM and 512GB SSD. It even has a Thunderbolt 4 port for your monitor or external graphics card, and it’s stylish with a slim and light design.

The ASUS TUF Gaming A15 is another excellent laptop. It’s the 2023 model, featuring a 15.6-inch FHD 144Hz display, AMD Ryzen 7 with RTX 4070 graphics, 16GB of RAM and 1TB SSD. It comes with Wi-Fi 6, Windows 11, and a borderless display that’s ready to take on any game you can imagine.

