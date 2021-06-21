Prime Day deals will just keep on coming throughout the day. This time we start with Genki products that are getting some nice discounts. First up, we have the Genki ShadowCast selling for $40 after a $10 discount. This tiny capture card will let you capture game footage from any console, as it easily connects it to your laptop. All you have to do is connect the USB-C cable from your PC or laptop to the ShadowCast, and then, just insert the ShadowCast to your game console, and you’re set.

Next, is the GENKI Audio Lite Bluetooth 5.0 Adapter for Nintendo Switch/Switch Lite is getting a $7 discount, meaning that you can grab one for $28. This will give your Switch or any other console Bluetooth connectivity, so you can take your gaming experience to the next level, whether you want to listen to your media through your Bluetooth headphones or speakers.

Finally, get the GENKI Force Field Lite is a Dual Magnetic Flic Case for your Nintendo Switch Lite that’s made with a protective vegan leather exterior with built-in ergonomic grips that will help you keep your gaming console safe. And it can be yours for just $22.40 after a $5.60 discount. All of these products, and more can be found at Amazon’s Human Things landing page.

    GENKI ShadowCast

    GENKI Audio Lite

    GENKI Force Field Lite

 




A former bilingual teacher that left the classrooms to join the team of Pocketnow as a news editor and content creator for the Spanish audience. An artist by nature who enjoys video games, guitars, action figures, cooking, painting, drawing and good music.

