Android

Huge savings on Apple products during “Shop and Save Early” from B&H

Contents

The arrival of new Apple products will make many products receive important discounts and it seems that B&H Photo Video has already started to hand them out.

Shop and Save Early is an event in B&H that brings up to $900 in discounts to many products. You can find Apple accessories, MacBook Pro models (with Touch Bar starting at $1,399), Magic Keyboards, Magic Mouse, Cameras, TVs and more. In any case, you should definitely go and see if there’s something that you could use in there. Savings are found on almost anything that you could think off, even camera lenses, tripods, and other less expensive laptops.

Discuss This Post

Share This Post

Watch the Latest Pocketnow Videos

Via
9to5Toys
Source
B&H
Posted In
Android, iOS, Phones, Tablets, Wearables, Windows
Tags
accessories, Apple, B&H, Deals, Dell, Epson, MacBook, News, Nikon, Samsung
, , , , , , , , ,
About The Author
Samuel Martinez
A former bilingual teacher that left the classrooms to join the team of Pocketnow as a news editor and content creator for the Spanish audience. An artist by nature who enjoys video games, guitars, action figures, cooking, painting, drawing and good music.