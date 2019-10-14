Huge discounts on this top-notch, encrypted cloud storage service

Are you running out of storage space on the laptop or computer? Instead of buying a new device, transfer all your precious files to Polar Backup Cloud Storage. This is the superior, hassle-free method of storing all your essential documents in one convenient location. Plus, this storage service comes with the added benefit of keeping your files secure even if the computer crashes.

Employing state-of-the-art AWS technology, Polar Backup Cloud Storage has an incredibly intuitive interface. All the steps to smoothly backing up files is streamlined for user comfort. Best of all, you don’t have to worry about cybercriminals accessing your data thanks to the 256-AES encryption. There’s no better way to store all of your data from laptops, computers, and smartphones.

Get lifetime access to Polar Backup Cloud Storage with 1TB for $39.99, which is 89% off the original price. If that’s not enough space, upgrade to the 2TB for $59.99 or 5TB for $99.99 options.

Polar Backup Cloud Storage: Lifetime Subscription – $39.99



See Deal

Want your products featured in the Pocketnow Shop? Learn more about how to sell your products online!

by Christopher Jin