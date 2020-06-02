If you’re looking for a decent smartwatch, those made by Fossil and Apple will serve you well within a $400 budget. But if those appear to be too mainstream and you happen to be a person who appreciates the finer things in life, the Hublot Big Bang e is the one made for you.

The Swiss luxury watchmaker’s latest stab at a Wear OS smartwatch is the Hublot Big Bang e, which comes in a single 42mm case size. It is available in two variants – Titanium and Ceramic – and also uses sapphire glass to keep it safe from scratches. And oh, the Hublot Big Bang e also has a physical rotating crown too.

If your care about specs, it offers a round (30.80mm diameter) touch-sensitive AMOLED display with a resolution of 390 x 390 pixels and a pixel density of 327 PPI. The Snapdragon Wear 3100 chip is at its heart, paired with 1GB of RAM and 8GB of onboard storage, while a 300mAh battery keeps the lights on.

The Hublot Big Bang e costs $5,200 for the Titanium variant, while the ceramic version will ask you to shell out $5,800. Interestingly, this is the first Hublot watch that will be sold online (via Hublot’s website and WeChat in China), aside from the regular retail channel.

Source: Hublot

