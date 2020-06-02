If you’re looking for a decent smartwatch, those made by Fossil and Apple will serve you well within a $400 budget. But if those appear to be too mainstream and you happen to be a person who appreciates the finer things in life, the Hublot Big Bang e is the one made for you.

The Swiss luxury watchmaker’s latest stab at a Wear OS smartwatch is the Hublot Big Bang e, which comes in a single 42mm case size. It is available in two variants – Titanium and Ceramic – and also uses sapphire glass to keep it safe from scratches. And oh, the Hublot Big Bang e also has a physical rotating crown too.

If your care about specs, it offers a round (30.80mm diameter) touch-sensitive AMOLED display with a resolution of 390 x 390 pixels and a pixel density of 327 PPI. The Snapdragon Wear 3100 chip is at its heart, paired with 1GB of RAM and 8GB of onboard storage, while a 300mAh battery keeps the lights on.

The Hublot Big Bang e costs $5,200 for the Titanium variant, while the ceramic version will ask you to shell out $5,800. Interestingly, this is the first Hublot watch that will be sold online (via Hublot’s website and WeChat in China), aside from the regular retail channel.

Perp
GMT
MF
Ana

Source: Hublot

You May Also Like
Pocketnow Daily: iPhone 12 Update: Not So Delayed? (video)
On today’s Pocketnow Daily, we talk about the new possible launch date of the iPhone 12, the battery in the Galaxy Note 20 and more
Microsoft
Surface Go 2 and many other products available on Microsoft’s Memorial Day sale
We continue with Memorial Day deals, now we have selected some of the available deals at the Microsoft online store for you to check out
Realme Buds Q
Realme Buds Q TWS earbuds teased to launch on May 25
Realme has partnered with French designer Jose Levy for the design of its upcoming audio product.