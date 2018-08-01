HubblePhone is a concept from Turing Space

Turing Space, formerly Turing Robotics Industries, has trotted out its latest centerpiece smartphone that, like its brethren, will probably fade into obscurity on the basis of being generally unavailable.

The HubblePhone is scheduled to launch in the first quarter of 2020 with not only a slate of seemingly incredulous specs, but an ambitious if somewhat dubious form factor: a flip phone featuring a tapestry of AMOLED displays that wrap around a large cylindrical hinge — the top half features full HD screens on front and back while the bottom has one user-facing screen at 4K resolution.

One screen would be capable of turning on the opposite axis off the hinge — something that would be needed as a viewfinder for the 60-megapixel camera system pointing out from the spine. Notches on the primary and secondary displays would store a dual-camera system with time-of-flight structured light sensing for facial authentication and a more conventional single-camera system. A jogwheel and programmable buttons galore puncture the liquid metal and titanium chassis, rated IP68 for dust and water resistance.

It’s art that should be seen to be believed.

The specs should also be seen to be believed: the bottom and top halves of the clamshell are basically their own machines (not the first time that Turing has suggested such a setup) as both run independent sets of Android P and Turing’s custom Keplerian OS, have unique Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chipsets, memory bays and batteries. There’s a lot of future-speccing going on here, but if you want to see the full details, they’re at the source link below this story. Oddly enough, only one USB-C port would be needed to move data and charge the device.

No pricing has been announced, but we do know that the Hubble Telescope ran up an initial cost of $1.5 billion in 1990 ($2.9 billion in 2018 dollars) and has gone on to command more than $20 billion in maintenance costs.