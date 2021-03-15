Huawei launched its Watch Fit in the UAE back in August 2020, and it went global soon after. The weird-looking watch features a rectangular design. Now, the smartwatch is receiving a new edition – Huawei Watch Fit Elegant. The changes are all on the aesthetic front, and the new edition features a stainless steel body along with a polished glass surface and a fluoroelastomer strap, which is also used for Apple’s official sports bands.

The Huawei Watch Fit Elegant is priced at AED499 (~$135). Moreover, it comes with a free Bluetooth speaker worth AED 59. The new wearable will be made available starting March 18 on Huawei’s website, Experience stores, as well as across online and select retailers in the UAE. It comes in two color options of Frosty White with a gold-hue frame and Midnight Black with a dark steel frame.

Other than the aesthetics, the specifications remain the same. It features a 1.4-inch AMOLED display with 280×456 pixels resolution and 2.5D curved glass protection as well as slide and touch gesture support. You get a 326ppi of pixel density, 70 percent screen-to-body ratio on the Huawei Watch Fit Elegant. It comes equipped with 4GB of onboard storage, and a six-axis IMU sensor that includes an accelerometer and gyroscope.

You get six Always-On watch faces, and 12 animated workouts that include exercises such as Exercise at Work, Full-Body Stretch, and Ab Ripper. It also includes real-time heart rate monitoring, and blood oxygen saturation (SpO2) levels. The smartwatch comes with an optical heart rate sensor as well as an ambient light sensor. It is capable of providing alerts for SMS messages, incoming calls, notifications, and calendar apps.

The company claims that Huawei Watch Fit can last up to 10 days on a single charge and provides 12 hours of backup on the GPS mode. Moreover, it has 5 ATM water resistance. You get 96 workout modes that include 11 professional sport modes such as running, swimming, and cycling as well as 85 custom workout modes.