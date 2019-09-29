Huawei’s U.S. suppliers to likely not get another reprieve

The Huawei Mate 30-series smartphones have been recently announced, and they are the first models from the Chinese tech giant in the present to launch without official Google support. That is a direct effect of the ban the Trump administration imposed upon Huawei back in May. Since then, two reprieves were granted by the U.S., with the second/current ending November 19, and there’s likely not going to be a third, according to a Bloomberg report citing Rob Strayer, the State Department’s deputy assistant secretary for cyber policy.

In addition to not granting another reprieve, Strayer said that the U.S. might also impose “additional punishments for allies that refuse to ban Huawei equipment in 5G networks, in addition to potentially cutting them off from intelligence-sharing agreements“, Bloomberg reports.

Strayer made the comments on Thursday at a briefing with reporters in Brussels, however, without going into specifics as to what those “punishments” could be.