Back in 2019, Huawei managed to sell 240 million devices, but according to a new report from The Information, Huawei expects to see 20% sales drop in 2020. This means that Huawei smartphone sales would drop to 190 to 200 million units, which may not sound so bad, but it’s still not what the company would want.

Huawei’s overseas smartphone sales didn’t collapse last year in part because the company could keep selling some of its old models that the Google ban didn’t affect. But this year, Huawei expects its shipments to fall to around 190 million to 200 million smartphones, according to these people… The forecast indicates that U.S. government restrictions on Huawei’s access to American technology, including Google software, are starting to take a toll on the Chinese company’s international growth… Washington is trying to curb Huawei’s global expansion because of concerns that Beijing could use the Chinese company’s products for espionage purposes. The U.S. also is accusing Huawei of stealing trade secrets. Huawei has denied those allegations.

The main reason for this change is that Huawei could still sell in 2019 many devices that weren’t affected by the US ban, such as the P30 and P30 Pro, but now, as time passes, we know that none of its new devices arrive with Google services. Yes, that means that both the Huawei Mate 40 series and the Huawei P40 series come without Google services. Let’s just hope that the US government considers Google’s petition to allow them to resume business with the Chinese tech giant.

Source 9to5Google

Via The Information