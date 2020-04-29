HUAWEI launched the Mate Xs earlier this year, and now, the company is apparently working on a new foldable phone with a radical design change. As per a design patent awarded to HUAWEI in China, the company’s next foldable phone might have an inward folding design similar to Samsung’s Galaxy Fold.

As per the design schematics, the phone will also have a large cover display and the quad rear camera module will sit alongside it in the same half. This is again analogous to the design of Galaxy Fold, but HUAWEI has trimmed the bezels to a large extent.

Talking about the cameras, we see four lenses at the back, one of which clearly looks like a periscope camera opening with a telephoto system that will offer optical zooming capabilities. Interestingly, the inner foldable display appears to lack a selfie camera, but since this is a patent schematic, the final product might have one.

Source: CNIPA

