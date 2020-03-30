HUAWEI launched three smartphones last week: the P40, P40 Pro, and P40 Pro+. A recent report is skeptical about the company’s attempt to gain sales momentum.

Sales of the new models will face headwinds in Europe where many countries have been hit hard by the pandemic, resulting in numerous city lockdowns that will curtail business acvitives and weaken consumer demand for such as handsets. DigiTimes

Market observers cited by the report predict that HUAWEI will sell 5-6 million units less in Europe for the March-June period. For the entire 2019, HUAWEI sold around 200 million smartphones on the continent, or about 18% of the total, same sources noted.

Additionally, the report suggests that Taiwan-based supply chain makers allegedly believe they need to stay “cautious about inventory build-ups for HUAWEI due to the pandemic-induced uncertainty”.

Source: DigiTimes